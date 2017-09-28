Monsanto lobbyists barred from European Parliament

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) lobbyists are barred from the European Parliament after refusing to attend hearings about allegations that the company tried to influence EU regulations of its controversial glyphosate herbicide.

The lobby ban is a blow to MON’s advocacy campaign ahead of a decision later this year about re-licensing of glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer by a World Health Organization panel.

Another panel deemed the herbicide safe for public use, but MON's outreach to regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Europe sparked controversy and prompted the parliamentary hearing.