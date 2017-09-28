Xperi subsidiary accuses Samsung of patent infringement

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) subsidy Tessera files legal proceedings against Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) and affiliates for patent infringement.

The proceedings were filed in the U.S. International Trade Commission, three federal district courts, and “certain international jurisdictions.”

Tessera claims Samsung has infringed on 24 Tessera patents with the semiconductor products in much of the newer Galaxy and Note lines along with other products.

“Samsung has benefitted from its use of our semiconductor technologies for 20 years, having entered into its first license with Tessera, Inc. in 1997. Samsung has also been a customer of our FotoNation imaging technologies, and has expressed interest in certain of our other solutions. Samsung’s most recent semiconductor patent license expired in December 2016, but we believe it is continuing to use our patented technologies without authorization, and without paying us fair compensation,” says CEO Jon Kirchner.