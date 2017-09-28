Reuters: Italy beginning steps to fine Vivendi

Italy has begun formal steps that could end in a fine of Vivendi (VIVHY +0.2% ) over an alleged failure to notify the Italian government of taking de facto control of Telecom Italia (TI -0.4% ), Reuters reports.

Vivendi has built a 24% stake and has admitted that it exercises "management and coordination" over Italy's biggest phone company, but not the "control" that would trigger a decision-veto power by the Italian government.

Telecom Italia has reiterated its position that there wasn't a need to notify the government because Vivendi didn't have de facto control.

Reports in the past week have held that Vivendi could be fined up to €300M.

Earlier, former Vivendi exec Amos Genish was named CEO at Telecom Italia.