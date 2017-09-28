Stocks tick higher, S&P 500 notches new all-time high

Stocks settled with slim gains, continuing its trend of trading in a narrow range, as investors took advantage of recent pullbacks and gauged the likelihood that Republicans would pass their tax package.

Even with the lack of conviction, the gains were enough to send the S&P 500, Dow transports, Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 to new all-time closing highs.

Nine of the S&P 500's 11 industry groups finished higher, led by material companies (+0.7%); shares of techs and financials were little changed after they helped lift indexes higher yesterday.

Among individual stocks of note, McDonald's jumped 2.2% after Longbow Research upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral, and AbbVie added 5% after reaching a settlement with Amgen over intellectual property rights of the blockbuster drug Humira.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.31%, unchanged from yesterday when it notched its biggest daily gain since March.

U.S. crude oil fell 1.1% to settle at $51.56/bbl but is still ~2% higher for the week.