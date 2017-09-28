ArcelorMittal to invest $1B in Mexico over three years

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it plans to invest $1B in Mexico over the next three years, with its main investment the modernization of assets at the Pacific coast port of Lázaro Cárdenas, as well as downstream operations, aimed at meeting Mexican consumer demand.

MT says coils from the new hot strip mill will be supplied to domestic, non-auto, general industry customers.

MIT's Mexican operations currently produce 4M metric tons/year of steel, which the company says would be optimized to 5.3M tons/year following completion of the investment program, with the proportion of finished steel for the domestic Mexican market significantly expanded.