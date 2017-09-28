Autohome closes down 4.3% as CFO, president exit

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) regained some ground from its worst drops today, finishing down 4.3% , after its executive office was roiled by heavy changes.

Chief Financial Officer Julian Jiun-lang Wang resigned, to be replaced by Jun Zou. And President Yan Kang resigned his post with no successor.

Both men resigned from the board, which leaves the body with seven members.

The resignations weren't tied to any disagreement with the company, Autohome said.

Zou was most recently chief financial officer at iDreamSky and has more than 23 years of experience in financial management and capital markets.