Monsanto set on keeping Intacta after Bayer takeover, exec says

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) is set on keeping the rights to its Intacta RR2 IPRO genetically modified soybean technology as the company negotiates its takeover by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) with global regulators, a senior MON executive tells Reuters.

Opponents of the deal want Brazil’s anti-monopoly watchdog Cade to block the merger or force divestments including MON’s Intacta seed technology and Bayer’s glufosinate ammonium herbicides.

The deal faces high hurdles in Brazil, where soy and cotton farmers as well as seed producers have formally told Cade they oppose the unconditional approval of the deal; Brazil is MON's most important market after the U.S.