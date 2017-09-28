With ads slowing, WSJ ends print editions for Asia, Europe

In just the latest move tied to ever-shrinking print advertising, The Wall Street Journal (NWS +0.7% , NWSA) is ending its print editions for Europe and Asia.

Its final European print edition comes Friday, and Asia will follow the next Friday. Some markets (such as Tokyo) will get the U.S. edition after that, while others won't get any print edition at all.

The move comes amid a steep drop in overseas revenues, as well as the paper's own "WSJ2020" reorganization initiative to move more rapidly toward digital storytelling.

Staffers have been reassigned and journalists in foreign bureaus will continue producing stories for the WSJ platforms.