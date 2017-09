Entergy (NYSE:ETR) says it will delay the planned closure of the Palisades nuclear power plant in Covert, Mich., by four years until spring 2022.

The announcement comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission said last week that Consumers Energy could opt out of buying power from the plant but could not recover all of the $172M requested as part of the deal.

ETR bought Palisades from Consumers Energy in 2007 and last year announced plans to permanently close the plant in 2018.