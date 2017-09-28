CBS may sell Television City studio for hundreds of millions

CBS (CBS -2.2% ) is considering selling its famed Television City studios in Los Angeles, a sale that could draw $500M-$750M ... or as much as $900M, based on a prized location.

The network has reportedly been interviewing more than five brokerages over the sale but has narrowed the search to a final two.

The company apparently began marketing the property after unsolicited offers came in.

It's not clear whether CBS would sell the property outright or pursue a sale-leaseback or ground lease; Television City has about 1M square feet of studio and office space, including eight stages.