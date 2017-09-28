Huntsman upped at Wells Fargo; merger collapse would be positive

Huntsman (HUN +1.6% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $32 price target, raised from $30, at Wells Fargo, which sees the recent weakness in the shares as a buying opportunity.

Wells thinks a collapse of the merger with Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) would be an "additional positive" given HUN's "better-than-ever" balance sheet, cash generation prospects and stand-alone businesses' potential.

Separately, the Swiss stock exchange now shows White Tale Holdings, the group of activist investors amassing Clariant shares in an effort to block the merger, has lifted its ownership stake to 15.19% of voting rights.