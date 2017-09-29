Euro on watch ahead of Catalan referendum

Spanish authorities have confiscated millions of voting papers in Catalonia ahead of Sunday's independence referendum, with the vote declared illegal by Madrid and Spain's constitutional court.

4,000 national police officers have also been sent to the region, which makes up 19% of Spanish GDP, to seal polling stations.

The end of Europe as a meaningful mission? A 'yes' vote "could be a disruptive event for the euro, with the potential for a sharp decline of up to 5% initially," according to Kathleen Brooks at City Index.

