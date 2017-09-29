Changyou.com appointed new cCFO

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) appointed Yaobin Wang as its CFO.

Mr. Wang brings with him extensive experience in financial management, having held many senior management positions previously in a number of internet companies, including Sohu, Changyou and Kaixin001.

Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have Yaobin back. Yaobin will be a significant asset to Changyou with his proven experience in finance and his deep understanding of China's internet industry. Yaobin served as our financial director before and is already very familiar with our business model and corporate culture. I'm sure that Yaobin will hit the ground running immediately and contribute to our continued progress."

Press Release