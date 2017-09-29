Ocwen comes to term with 10 states

Among the terms is Ocwen's (NYSE:OCN) agreement not to acquire any MSRs until April 30, 2018. Ocwen has also agreed to develop a plan to transition from the current REALServicing system to a new one.

There's also language about what Ocwen would need to do in the event it acquires or merges with another company.

There's no monetary penalty.

Added to these 10 states, Indiana and Nevada have previously either withdrawn or allowed their respective cease and desist orders to expire. There are 19 more states and two regulatory agencies to go.

Source: SEC Form 8-K