Cantor Fitzgerald positive on Visa

Cantor Fitzgerald assumes coverage on Visa (NYSE:V) with an Overweight rating.

"Visa's competitive advantages include a dominant position in digital and strong strategic partnerships. For every dollar spent digitally, 43% is charged on a Visa card, nearly triple the 15% for every dollar spent at PoS (Point-of-Sale) locations," observes analyst Joseph Foresi.

The investment form assigns a price target of $120 to the payments stock to rep 15% upside potential.