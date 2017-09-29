Bluebird bio earns $15M payment from Celgene on license of bb21217

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) exercises its option to exclusively license bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAR T candidate bb21217. The decision triggers a $15M to BLUE, who is also eligible to receive milestones and royalties on net sales.

Celgene will be responsible for global development and commercialization after Phase 1. BLUE is responsible for Phase 1 development and has an option to share in the development, promotion and profits in the U.S.

The first patient with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial, CRB-402, evaluating the maximum tolerated dose of bb21217 aimed at determining the recommended dose for a Phase 2 study. The secondary objective is preliminary efficacy data.