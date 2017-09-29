Lilly announces senior leadership appointments for Finance, R&D and Manufacturing

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announces a number of leadership changes and promotions, effective in 2018.

Josh Smiley has been promoted to senior VP and CFO, effective January 1, 2018. Derica Rice, current CFO, would retire at year-end.

Dan Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., has been promoted to senior VP for science and technology and President of Research Labs, effective June 1, 2018.

Myles O'Neill has been promoted to senior VP and President of manufacturing operations, effective January 1, 2018.

Aarti Shah, Ph.D., senior VP and Chief Information Officer, has been named an executive officer, effective January 1, 2018.

The above new appointees will also become a member of Lilly's executive committee.

Additionally, two senior leaders are announcing their retirement from the company.

Maria Crowe, President of manufacturing operations, will retire in December after 35 years of service. Previously, she served as senior VP global drug product manufacturing.

Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., executive VP for science and technology and President of Lilly Research Labs, will retire at the end of May 2018 after eight years with Lilly. Prior to joining Lilly he served at AstraZeneca.