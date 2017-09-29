Zogenix's lead candidate ZX008 successful in late-stage Dravet study; shares up 212% premarket

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is set for a big move today after announcing positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride) in patients with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome, a Fast Track-designated indication.

The 119-subject study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority to placebo as measured by the change in the frequency of convulsive seizures from baseline (p<0.001). All key secondary endpoints were also met.

ZX008 was generally well-tolerated with the occurrence of adverse events consistent with the known safety profile of fenfluramine. The incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events in the ZX008 cohort was 95.0% in the high dose (0.8 mg/kg/day) group and 94.9% in the low (0.2 mg/kg/day) dose group compared to 65.0% for placebo. The rates of serious adverse events in the three groups were 12.5%, 10.3% and 10.0%, respectively. Five participants discontinued treatment.

A second Phase 3, Study 1504, is underway.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.