FDA grants priority review for Genentech’s Perjeta for adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), announces that the FDA has accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for Perjeta (pertuzumab), in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen), for adjuvant (after surgery) treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer. The agency's action date is January 28, 2018.

The sBLA is based on results of the Phase III APHINITY study. A Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease.

Perjeta is a medicine that targets the HER2 receptor, a protein found on the outside of many normal cells and in high quantities on the outside of cancer cells in HER2-positive cancers.