Early check on Whole Foods-Amazon sales

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is estimated to have sold about $1.6M in Whole Foods brand products off its site in the month since taking over the grocery chain. While deli turkey breast and coconut water were hot sellers, condiments and health/beauty items saw less demand.

Perhaps more intriguing are the estimates on Whole Foods store traffic. Data indicated that traffic jumped 10% in August following the Amazon announcement of price cuts, but fell about 4% below average in September.

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) are down about 30% since the AMZN-Whole Foods deal was announced, while Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is off 20%.