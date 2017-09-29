Rush of money continues into junk bonds

Lipper reports retail funds as seeing inflows of $433M this week following last week's $865M - the largest in nine weeks.

The junkier the paper, the better, with CCCs showing month-to-date returns of 1.49% vs. 0.75% for single Bs, and 0.67% for BBs.

High-yield energy is particularly strong, with month-to-date returns of 3.42% vs. the S&P 500's 1.68%.

Needless to say, corporate treasurers are rushing out new issues, with energy dominating - accounting for one-third of new issuance this month.

Source: Gowri Gurumurthy at Bloomberg

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, PHT, HYLD, EAD, HYT, JQC, CIK, DSU, ACP, SJB, ANGL, NHS, MCI, KIO, ARDC, AIF, CIF, PHF, IVH, FHY, GGM, MPV, JSD