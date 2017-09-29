Energy Transfer gives $15M to North Dakota toward pipeline security costs

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has sent $15M to North Dakota to help cover the costs of law enforcement related to months of protests over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The state has arranged for a bank credit line of up to $43M to cover policing costs for the protests, and this week also received a $10M grant from the U.S. Justice Department to help pay some of the bills.

Separately, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe which was at the forefront of the protests was voted out of office, as tribal voters believed fresh voices might help repair relations with county, state and federal officials that became strained during the protests.