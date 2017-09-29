Wells Fargo sees healthy premium for Finish Line buyout

Wells Fargo estimates that Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) could be sold in a range of $14 to $16 if the reported deal with Sports Direct International (OTCPK:SDIPF, OTCPK:SDISY) goes through. Finish Line closed yesterday at $11.66 after a late spike.

The investment firm notes that a Finish Line buyout deal makes sense for the British retailer due to the instant penetration into the U.S. market it would provided and additional leverage with key vendors.

Source: Bloomberg

