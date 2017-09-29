Alere announces agreement in principle to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice

Alere (NYSE:ALR) announces that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve various potential civil claims, relating to Alere Triage cardiac and Toxicology products sold between January 2006 and March 31, 2012.

The settlement relates to matters arising out of the previously disclosed 2012 FDA inspection of Alere San Diego and the Office of Inspector General subpoena.

The total combined payment to the DOJ and the participating states will be within the $35M loss contingency reserve previously taken by the Company if the ongoing discussions with are successfully concluded.

Shares are down a fraction on light volume.