Ritter Pharma prices equity offering; shares off 27% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) is down 27% premarket on increased volume in response to its announced public equity offering expected to raise ~$23M.

The offering consists of Class A and Class B Units. Each Class A Unit represents 34.55M shares of common stock and five-year warrants to purchase 34.55M shares of common at $0.44 per share. Each Class B Unit consists of 9,180 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000 per share, convertible into 22.95M common shares.

Closing date is October 3.