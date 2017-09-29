Viking Therapeutics announces purchase agreements for up to $16.25M with Lincoln Park Capital

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announces that it has entered into a $15M common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

Additionally, LPC has agreed to purchase $1.25M of Viking's registered common stock at $1.78 per share under a separate purchase agreement.

Under the common stock purchase agreement, Viking will have the right and sole discretion to sell to LPC up to $15M in shares of common stock over a 30-month period. Proceeds from the sales will be used for general corporate purposes, including advancing the company's drug development pipeline.

Also, Viking will control the timing and amount of any future sale of shares of common stock to LPC. Viking maintains the right to terminate the common stock purchase agreement at any time, without any additional cost or penalty.