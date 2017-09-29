Boeing clashes with FAA over lithium battery safety tests

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is battling with the FAA over how to protect aircraft from fire dangers posed by lithium batteries that initially were installed on its 787 Dreamliners.

The FAA is calling for replicating a "worst-case scenario" involving every cell inside a battery overheating at once, but Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) both object to such tests as excessive and scientifically flawed.

WSJ reports the dispute boiled over recently at a D.C. meeting of the policy-making committee of RTCA, the FAA’s top technical advisory group, which rejected alternative testing procedures proposed backed by Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and Total's (NYSE:TOT) Saft Groupe battery making unit.