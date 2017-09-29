Steel stocks still not pricing in China supply fundamentals, Jefferies says

Steel stocks (NYSEARCA:SLX) in the U.S. and Europe are still not pricing in the impact of key structural changes in China's steel industry, which will reset global margins higher, Jefferies analysts say.

The firm believes winter production cuts will weigh on iron ore and coal prices, which will affect steel, but steel margins should provide upside support driven by record utilization rates.

Jefferies says the new fundamentals in the Chinese steel industry are underestimated, as more than 220M tons of capacity are shuttered and the national utilization rate has reached 82%, with the largest furnaces at 89%.

Steel equities may come under pressure near-term, but Jefferies thinks this would provide a buying opportunity for top picks ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF).

Source: Bloomberg First Word