Ecolab agrees to acquire Georgia-Pacific paper chemicals business

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) signed an agreement to acquire the paper chemicals business from Georgia-Pacific for an undisclosed term.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The acquisition will expand the paper industry offerings of Ecolab’s Paper business, which provides innovative chemistries and solutions, to help producers improve their efficiency, water and energy savings, product quality, and profitability.

“This acquisition will enable us to provide additional value to our customers who strive to produce higher-quality paper more efficiently while preserving natural resources,” said Christophe Beck, executive vice president and president, Nalco Water, Ecolab’s water management business. “The chemistries gained through this transaction will complement our existing solutions and provide greater opportunity to customize end-to-end programs that meet the needs of our customers.”

Press Release