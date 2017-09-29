Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) initiated with Buy rating and $195 (20% upside) price target by SunTrust.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) initiated with Buy rating and $90 (31% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) initiated with Market Perform rating by Raymond James.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $200 (34% upside) price target by BTIG Research. Shares up 2% premarket.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) resumed with Overweight rating and $540 (24% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) upgraded to Overweight with a $16 (69% upside) by Piper Jaffray. Shares up 4% premarket.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) price target lowered to $77 (14% upside) from $80 by BTIG Research on decision to stop development of PRX003. Shares down 7% premarket.