PQ Group prices IPO below expected range

PQ Group (Pending:PQG) prices its IPO at $17.50 to fall below the expected range of $21 to $23 by a wide margin.

PQ on PQ: "We are a leading global provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services that enable environmental improvements, enhance consumer products, and increase personal safety. Our products and solutions help companies produce vehicles with improved fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions. Our materials are critical ingredients in consumer products that make teeth brighter, skin softer, and wounds heal faster. We produce highly engineered materials that make highways and airports safer for drivers and pilots."

Pro forma sales of $1.403B and EBITDA of $421M were reported by the company for 2016.

SEC Form S-1