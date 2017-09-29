Cenovus Energy files for $7.5B mixed shelf offering

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) files for a $7.5B mixed shelf offering with Canada and U.S. regulators but says it currently has no plans to issue more debt or equity.

CVE says the filing is a “corporate housekeeping measure” that updates its existing prospectus for a $5B mixed shelf offering, which expires next year.

The filing means the company will be able to cover existing debt and equity commitments related to its $13.3B purchase of ConocoPhillips assets and provides extra capacity for spending over the next 25 months, CVE says.