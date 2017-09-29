MS funding group to help support development of TG's umbralisib

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will provide funding to TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to support further preclinical development of TGR-1202 (umbralisib), a PI3K-delta inhibitor, a potential oral treatment option for people with progressive forms of MS. The funding was committed through a competitive selection process.

Lawrence Steinman, MD, George A. Zimmermann Professor and Professor of Pediatrics, Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University, says, “The recent approval of ocrelizumab has proven that B-cell targeted therapy is a very attractive treatment option for progressive MS patients as well as those with relapsing MS. Umbralisib is a B-cell targeting agent that inhibits PI3K-delta, an enzyme that is essential for B-cell maturation and growth, providing a novel mechanism of action in treating patients with MS. We look forward to evaluating umbralisib’s effect on our preclinical progressive MS models in hopes to move umbralisib closer to clinical development in MS."