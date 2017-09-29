Nomura recommends buying the hurricane dip in Carnival

Nomura is convinced that investors have a good chance to buy Carnival (NYSE:CCL) at a bargain price after concerns over the hurricanes in the Caribbean whacked shares.
"Caribbean bookings have likely bottomed and are slowly improving as itineraries are redefined," observes analyst Harry Curtis.
"From a trading perspective, we believe the catalyst behind consistently better stock performance needs to be reacceleration of 1Q booking volumes in the Caribbean," he adds.
CCL +0.14% premarket to $64.46 vs. a 53-week trading range of $45.92 to $69.89.