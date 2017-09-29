Stephens cools on Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX -1.1% ) swings lower in early trading after Stephens slices its price target all the way down to $52 from $58.

The firm doesn't think Starbucks is immune from the broad slowdown in retail foot traffic and frets that the extra labor required to solve the Mobile Order and Pay congestion issues will weigh on margins.

"While we continue to view Starbucks as one of the highest quality restaurant/retailers in the world, we believe the stock is now trading at a higher multiple relative to its future level of EPS growth," writes analyst Will Slabaugh.