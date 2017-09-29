Key healthcare events next week

Key event lineup for healthcare investors next week:

Sunday, October 1: Abstract drop for Liver Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C., Oct. 20 - 24.

Tuesday, October 3: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report Phase 2 data on IBS-D drug BEKINDA (ondansetron).

Wednesday, October 4: FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet to discuss the strains to be used in flu vaccines in 2018.

Thursday, October 5: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to present 24-month data from Phase 2/3 study of Lenti-D in cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy at Child Neurology Society Meeting in Kansas City.

Friday, October 6: The USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) is expected make a decision by Friday to institute an Inter Partes review filed by Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) challenging Concert Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CNCE) U.S. Patent No. 9,249,149 covering deuterated derivatives of ruxolitinib (Jakafi).

FDA action date for Flexion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FLXN) marketing application for Zilretta (FX006) for osteoarthritis of the knee-related pain.

October 3-7: World Muscle Society Congress in France. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to present six-month data from a Phase 1/2 study of ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease.

October 4-8: Infectious Disease Week Conference in San Diego.

October 5-7: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, La Jolla, CA.