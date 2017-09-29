Stocks open little changed, wrapping up strong quarter

Stocks are off to a mixed start, but the benchmark indexes are poised for weekly, monthly and quarterly gains; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

The August core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, came in a bit cooler than expected with a 0.2% monthly increase, which has led to a slight downward adjustment of the market's rate hike expectations.

European markets are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In corporate news, KB Home +6.8% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and revenues, and Tyson Foods +7.6% after raising its full-year earnings guidance.

Most sectors open in the red but the tech ( +0.4% ) and health care ( +0.2% ) groups are higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, sending the benchmark 10-year yield down by a basis point at 2.30%.

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $51.49/bbl.

Still ahead: Chicago PMI, consumer sentiment