Merck bails on future HCV drugs; shares down 1%

Citing a crowded market, Merck (MRK -0.6% ) has decided to stop development on new treatments for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. It will continue to support Zepatier (elbasvir and grazoprevir) however.

It recently recorded a $2.9B impairment charge related to R&D for antiviral uprifosbuvir, acquired via its takeout of Idenix Pharmaceuticals in 2014.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also terminated development of its HCV med, refocusing its efforts on hepatitis B where there is less competition.

Gilead Sciences (GILD -1.8% ) remains the top player in HCV, although sales have been declining since 2015.

Source: WSJ