Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.6% ) says it has further reduced its holding in plastics producer Covestro (OTCPK:CVXTY) to 24.6% after selling a 6.9% stake for €1B ($1.2B).

Bayer, which is trying to complete a takeover of Monsanto, does not name the buyers but says it will be bound by a lock-up agreement to not sell the shares until at least Dec. 11.

Bayer had already sold three separate blocks of shares in Covestro this year for €3.7B and raised €1B for bonds that it can pay back with Covestro shares.