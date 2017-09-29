Select food stocks break higher

Some food stocks are outperforming on the day amid some M&A talk in the sector and a strong boost in profit guidance from Tyson Foods (TSN +7.1%) late yesterday.
Notable gainers include Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) +1%, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) +2%, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) +3%, Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +1%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +1%, JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) +2%, Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) +1%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +3%, Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) +10%.
