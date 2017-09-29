Select food stocks break higher

Some food stocks are outperforming on the day amid some M&A talk in the sector and a strong boost in profit guidance from Tyson Foods (TSN +7.1%) late yesterday.

Notable gainers include Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY+1%, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM+2%, Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM+3%, Dean Foods (NYSE:DF+1%, Hormel (NYSE:HRL+1%, JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY+2%, Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC+1%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS+3%, Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM+10%.

