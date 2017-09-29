Select food stocks break higher

Some food stocks are outperforming on the day amid some M&A talk in the sector and a strong boost in profit guidance from Tyson Foods (TSN +7.1% ) late yesterday.

Notable gainers include Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) +1% , Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) +2% , Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) +3% , Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +1% , Hormel (NYSE:HRL) +1% , JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) +2% , Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) +1% , B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +3% , Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) +10% .

Previously: Hain Celestial higher after speculation over ConAgra interest (Sept. 29)

Previously: Tyson Foods up nearly 4% after guidance boost, savings targets (Sept. 28)