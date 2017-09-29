Regional banks welcome talk of Warsh as next Fed chair

The WSJ earlier reported the former Fed governor as meeting yesterday with the president and the Treasury secretary to discuss the job, and prediction markets are painting Warsh as the clear favorite.
That's seen as good for banks, particularly the regional players, as Warsh is thought to be in favor of regulatory rollback.
The KRE is up 1%, and KBE 0.9%.
U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.6%), Regions Financial (RF +1.3%), New York Community (NYCB +0.9%), KeyCorp (KEY +1%), BB&T (BBT +1.1%), Fifth Third (FITB +1.4%), M&T (MTB +1.4%), Zions (ZION +1%)
