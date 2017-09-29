Amazon investing in three new sci-fi shows; Detroit mayor wants HQ2

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is moving ahead with three science fiction shows in hopes of creating its own Game of Thrones type of success.

Variety reports that the shows adapted from three popular science fiction works: Neal Stephenson’s Snow Crash, Larry Niven’s Ringworld, and Greg Rucka’s Lazarus. Rucka was a force behind Netflix’s Jessica Jones series.

Amazon has ramped up content spending for the next year and currently has 67 TV shows and 20 movies in some stage of production.

In other Amazon news, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is wooing the company to build its second headquarters, HQ2, in his city.