Trucking stocks rev higher

There are strong gains in the trucking sector after Stifel Nicolaus forecasts growth to pick up with the "mother of call capacity shortages" around the corner as hurricane-related rebuilding accelerates.
Stifel lifts J.B. Hunt (JBHT +1.7%), Heartland Express (HTLD +5.8%) and USA Truck (USAK +9.5%) to Buy ratings off the expectation for a pricing surge.
The positive spin from Stifel appears to be aiding sentiment on Patriot Transportation (PATI +3.3%), Knight-Swift (KNX +1.8%), Schneider National (SNDR +3.5%), Marten Transport (MRTN +0.5%) and ArcBest (ARCB +1.4%) as well.
