Exxon's Brazil bet could signal major pre-salt role, analysts say

Analysts say Exxon Mobil’s (XOM -0.5% ) big bet on Brazil's Campos Basin shows its willingness to pay up to replenish its reserves and may pave the way for large bids in October auctions in the country’s pre-salt areas.

The Brazil deal is a “further sign of the company’s urgency to replenish its resources base,” Tudor Pickering Holt says, adding that the Campos Basin deal was a bullish sign for Brazil’s pre-salt block auctions.

XOM's Campos activity likely is a signal of the company's involvement in October auctions of blocks in the adjoining pre-salt area, says Edward Jones' Brian Youngberg.

“The lack of presence in Brazil’s pre-salt has been arguably the biggest gap in [XOM's] portfolio, especially now that Shell holds a dominant position in this prolific, relatively low-breakeven play,” according to a Wood Mackenzie analyst.