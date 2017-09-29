Alibaba leads investment round in cloud database server company

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) leads a $27M investment round in open source database server company MariaDB.

TechCrunch sources say Alibaba will contribute $23.6M of the round, which will push MariaDB’s value to about $354M.

Alibaba engineer Feng Yu will join the board of MariaDB as part of the investment.

The investment could benefit Alibaba’s growing cloud business as the company searches for a second European data center location and tries to take on market titan Amazon Web Services.

Alibaba held 2.6% of the cloud infrastructure services market in Q2, according to Canalys, which comes in far behind AWS’ 30.3% but is catching ground on Google’s 5.9% share.

Alibaba shares are up 1.3% .

