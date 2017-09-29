Former German chancellor Schröder named Rosneft chairman

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is named the new board chairman at Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), which the company says will "allow the development of the company's European business and the expansion of its European footprint."

Schroeder's intent to join the Rosneft board has drawn criticism from his successor as chancellor, Angela Merkel, and from many others in Germany.

Schröder already heads the shareholders' committee for Nord Stream, the pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany that is majority-owned by Gazprom.