PTC rollercoaster, shares up almost 40% from Tuesday low

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT +11.2% ) is the latest example of why biotech investing is such a thrill ride. Shares are up over 37% from Tuesday's low of $14.56. They lost over 30% of their value leading up to yesterday's FDA Ad Com meeting on Translarna.

Today's action appears to be related to the selling in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -3.6% ) stoked by a screen shot circulating on line that shows 11 deaths in patients treated with EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen).

