Bloomberg: Glencore might bid for Chevron's South Africa assets

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is among companies considering bidding for Chevron's (CVX -0.4% ) South African assets after a proposed sale to Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) stalled when local partners said they will exercise a pre-emptive right the re-open the process, Bloomberg reports.

SNP said in March it agreed to pay $900M for CVX's 75% stake in the assets, which include a 100K bbl/day oil refinery in Cape Town and a network of more than 800 retail gasoline outlets, but the action by CVX’s black economic empowerment partners, who own the remaining 25% of the assets, has re-opened the sales process, according to the report.