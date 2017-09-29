Nikkei: Apple plans to switch chips from Intel to ARM

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is looking to leverage ARM processors in the MacBook and MacBook Pro to reduce a dependence on Intel, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

Apple already uses ARM A-series chips in the iPad with plans to expand into future iPhone models.

ARM chips do excel at power efficiency but the supply diversification is one of the company’s motivations across product lines.

In rosier iPhone news, India’s Reliance says its Jio telecom customers who purchase a new iPhone can resell it next year at a guaranteed price.

Customers buying one of the three new iPhones releasing this year can get back 70% of the cost next year.

Apple struck the deal with Reliance to try and expand its market share in India, where customers often reject the high device prices.

Previously: Deutsche Bank calls Street iPhone expectations "more than Apple can chew" (Sept. 28)