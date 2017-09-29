Southern's Georgia Power to get $1.67B in Vogtle loan guarantees

Southern (SO +0.8% ) says its Georgia Power subsidiary reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy for a $1.67B conditional commitment in additional loan guarantees for the expansion of the Vogtle nuclear expansion project.

Georgia Power previously had secured $3.46B in loan guarantees for the construction of Vogtle units 3 and 4, the first to be built in the U.S. in more than 30 years.

The DoE also will offer $1.6B to Oglethorpe Power and $415M to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, the Vogtle project's other co-owners.